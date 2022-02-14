 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

