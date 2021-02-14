For the drive home in Statesville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. It will…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is …
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds …
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecaste…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expecte…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temp…