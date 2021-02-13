 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

