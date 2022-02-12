 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

