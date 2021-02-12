Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Statesville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
