Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

