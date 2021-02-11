Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Statesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of sn…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds …
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is …
For the drive home in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expecte…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…