Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Statesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

