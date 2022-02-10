Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.