 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert