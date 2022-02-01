Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
