Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.