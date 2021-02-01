Statesville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The ar…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today…
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Frida…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect te…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds light and v…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's lo…