Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

