This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drast…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, States…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs …
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperat…