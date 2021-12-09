 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert