Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.