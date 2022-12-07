 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

