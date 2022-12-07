For the drive home in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
