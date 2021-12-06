Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drast…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. …
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…