Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

