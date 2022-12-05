This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It look…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesvi…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…