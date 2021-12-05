Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.