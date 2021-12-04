For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville