Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
