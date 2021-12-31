Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Period…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in S…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expe…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…