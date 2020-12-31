This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Statesville
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
