Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.