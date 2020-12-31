 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Statesville

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert