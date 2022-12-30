This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
