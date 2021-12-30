This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
