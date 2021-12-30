 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert