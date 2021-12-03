 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

