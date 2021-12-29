Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
