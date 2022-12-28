 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

