Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.