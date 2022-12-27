 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert