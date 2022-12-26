 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

