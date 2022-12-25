 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Statesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

