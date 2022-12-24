This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Statesville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
