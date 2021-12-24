This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
