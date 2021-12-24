 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert