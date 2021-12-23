For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
