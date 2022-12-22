This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in State…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. The…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents shou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…