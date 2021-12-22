Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.