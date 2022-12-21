 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Statesville Record & Landmark is partnering with Randy Marion of Statesville who are sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Statesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert