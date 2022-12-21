For the drive home in Statesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
