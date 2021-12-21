Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.