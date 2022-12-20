 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

