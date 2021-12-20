Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 deg…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.