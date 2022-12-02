 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.

