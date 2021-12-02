 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert