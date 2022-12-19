This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers a…
This evening in Statesville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall n…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. The…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…