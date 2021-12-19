Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 deg…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are …
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…