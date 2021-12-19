Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.