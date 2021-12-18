Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
