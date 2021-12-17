Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
