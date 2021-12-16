 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert