This evening in Statesville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
