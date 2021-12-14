For the drive home in Statesville: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
