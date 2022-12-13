This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
