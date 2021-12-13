 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

