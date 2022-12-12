 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

